IP Hires: Debevoise, Holland & Knight, Hughes Hubbard

By Tiffany Hu (April 1, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP intellectual property partner has joined Debevoise & Plimpton LLP's San Francisco office, and Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP brought on a former patent litigator from Fish & Richardson PC. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Debevoise Jay Neukom Debevoise & Plimpton LLP has added a Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP intellectual property pro as a partner in its San Francisco office, the firm announced Monday. John "Jay" Neukom, who spent four years at Skadden, joins the Debevoise intellectual property litigation group. He focuses his practice on...

