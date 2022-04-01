Brand Battles: TikTok Owner Wants To Block 'Tik Toxic' TM

By Tiffany Hu (April 1, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, TikTok owner ByteDance is trying to stop an Ohio company from registering "Tik Toxic" as a trademark — plus here are four other cases you need to know about. New TikTok Challenge ByteDance Ltd. went to the board on Thursday to stop a trademark application for a "Tik Toxic" jelly candy filed in August by Canal Winchester, Ohio-based Unbeatable Power LLC. Citing its short video-sharing platform TikTok, ByteDance said that people would compare Unbeatable Power's candies to items and services covered in its registrations for the platform....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS