Brand Battles: TikTok Owner Wants To Block 'Tik Toxic' TM

By Tiffany Hu (April 1, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, TikTok owner ByteDance is trying to stop an Ohio company from registering "Tik Toxic" as a trademark — plus here are four other cases you need to know about.

New TikTok Challenge

ByteDance Ltd. went to the board on Thursday to stop a trademark application for a "Tik Toxic" jelly candy filed in August by Canal Winchester, Ohio-based Unbeatable Power LLC.

Citing its short video-sharing platform TikTok, ByteDance said that people would compare Unbeatable Power's candies to items and services covered in its registrations for the platform....

