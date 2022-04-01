DOT Finalizes Tighter Fuel Economy Standards

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 1, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday finalized fuel economy standards for cars that would boost average efficiency to 49 miles per gallon by 2026. The move completes a trifecta of regulatory actions that puts the U.S. on a path to stricter auto emissions standards than the one set by the Trump administration. Along with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's new corporate average fuel economy, or CAFE, standards, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has finalized tougher greenhouse gas emissions standards and restored California's power to create its own GHG emissions standards, which often set the course for the rest of...

