US House Approves Bill To End Federal Cannabis Prohibition

By Sam Reisman (April 1, 2022, 1:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday once again passed landmark legislation to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, although the bill faces little chance of clearing the U.S. Senate. A bill passed by the U.S. House on Friday would remove marijuana from the federal controlled substances list and authorize a 5% federal tax on marijuana sales to fund restorative justice programs. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE, Act would allow states to create their own cannabis policies without federal interference and establish a cannabis sales tax to fund a suite of restorative justice programs....

