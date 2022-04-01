Ill. Judge Ends Health Care Clinics' Virus Coverage Suits

By Eli Flesch (April 1, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge tossed four pandemic coverage suits brought by businesses forced to shutter their operations, relying on the Seventh Circuit's findings that the mere loss of use of a property isn't physical damage required for coverage. U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. dismissed the lawsuits Thursday that challenged insurers including a Zurich unit, which issued policies to several health care facilities including the Granite Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center in Prescott, Arizona, and The Springs at Pacific Regent in La Jolla, California. Several Chicago-area eateries also had their coverage suits thrown out as part of the dismissal....

