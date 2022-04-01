Texas Justices To Weigh 'Add-Back' Lease Provision Dispute

By Morgan Conley (April 1, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to review whether an "add-back" oil and gas lease provision allowed royalties to be calculated by deducting certain post-sale costs incurred by a third party, taking up an opinion that industry advocates say would have far-reaching consequences if permitted to stand. The justices agreed to review the Thirteenth Court of Appeals panel's decision in Devon Energy Production Co. LP and BPX Production Co.'s dispute with royalty owners of two leases in southern Texas. The companies petitioned the high court for review of the panel's ruling in March 2021, arguing that the panel allowed a single,...

