The Top In-House Hires Of March

By Sue Reisinger (April 1, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Leadership changes during the month of March included major legal department hires at United Natural Foods Inc., Marsh McLennan and Providence Health & Services. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Mahrukh Hussain, the former U.S. general counsel at McDonald's, will join United Natural Foods Inc. as the giant grocery distributor's next general counsel and corporate secretary as of May 16. Hussain has been with McDonald's Corp. for more than 20 years in a variety of positions, most notably as its U.S. general counsel from 2013 to 2020. In 2020 and early 2021 she...

