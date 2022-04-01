Inovio Stockholder Sues In Del. Over COVID Vaccine Claims

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 1, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- An Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stockholder sued the company's directors in Delaware's Chancery Court for allegedly making or allowing the company to make misleading statements about a COVID-19 vaccine under development and then selling stock at artificially inflated prices. In a heavily-redacted complaint made public Thursday, stockholder Leo Schumacher sought damages and corporate governance reforms at the Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based biotech company, asserting claims that included breaches of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment and waste of corporate assets. From Feb. 14, 2020 to Sept. 28, 2020, directors failed to act as the company made false and misleading statements about the biotech's COVID-19 vaccine...

