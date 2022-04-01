2 Firms Steer Middle Market-Focused SPAC's $100M IPO

By Charlie Innis (April 1, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition vehicle targeting middle-market businesses, began trading on the Nasdaq Friday after raising $100 million in an initial public offering, with guidance from Becker & Poliakoff LLP and Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP. Metal Sky Star offered 10 million units at the price of $10 per unit. Each unit holds one share of common stock, one right to receive one-tenth of a share of common stock, and one warrant that can be traded later on for a share at the price of $11.50. The units are listed under the symbol "MSSAU," and once...

