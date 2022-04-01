NYC Housing Court Memo On Atty Shortages Meets Pushback

By Emma Whitford (April 1, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- New York City tenants who are unable to match with a lawyer on their first court date due to staffing shortages will be assigned counsel promptly with help from a city government office, according to new guidance that has been met with skepticism from advocates. A court memorandum circulated Thursday said city officials will help match unrepresented tenants with counsel within weeks of their first appearance. The update comes after service providers said they are stretched thin, and tenants facing eviction are not getting adequate representation under the city's Right to Counsel law. Expanded citywide in June, the 2017 law gives...

