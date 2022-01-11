What Pandemic Law's End Could Mean For NY Housing Courts

By Emma Whitford (January 11, 2022, 5:29 PM EST) -- A New York law that has kept residential evictions largely at bay is poised to expire over the weekend, and attorneys are strategizing on how to best advise tenants and landlords assuming stays on thousands of pending cases lift in a matter of days. At numerous points since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020, lawmakers have intervened to extend eviction safeguards, most recently in September. But Gov. Kathy Hochul indicated on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act, or CEEFPA, will expire Jan. 15. Tenants rally against winter evictions in Brooklyn on Saturday. A law that has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS