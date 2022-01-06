NY Agency Ordered To Reopen Pandemic Rental Aid Portal

By Emma Whitford (January 6, 2022, 3:18 PM EST) -- A New York agency tasked with distributing federal rental aid must again accept applications across much of the state, a judge ordered Thursday, reinstating one significant pandemic-era eviction safeguard shortly before another is set to expire. In a three-page preliminary injunction order, state Judge Lynn R. Kotler gave New York's Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance until early next week to reopen the application portal for the state's Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, which stopped considering most new applications in mid-November as available funds dwindled. Noting the impending Jan. 15 expiration of a state law that has stayed most eviction...

