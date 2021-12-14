NY Tenants Sue To Reopen Rent Relief Application Portal

By Emma Whitford (December 14, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- New York tenants blocked from applying for pandemic rental assistance have sued the state agency responsible for distributing payments, saying it lacked authority to close them out and that doing so went against lawmakers' "clearly expressed intent." The proposed class action filed in state court Monday seeks to have the Emergency Rental Assistance Program's application portal immediately reopened. It targets New York's Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, which stopped considering applications across much of the state in mid-November as available funds dwindled. Closing the door to most applicants even as New York seeks nearly $1 million in additional federal funds...

