NY To Curb Rent Relief Application Process As Funds Dwindle

By Emma Whitford (November 12, 2021, 2:58 PM EST) -- New York's pandemic rental assistance program will stop considering new applications across much of the state on Sunday night, a state agency said Friday, as it requests nearly $1 billion in additional federal funding to cover coronavirus arrears. Most applications submitted to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, after 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday will not be considered, with limited regional and household income exceptions, according to the announcement from New York's Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. "As of November 14, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. applications for ERAP are only being accepted in the two categories listed below," the...

