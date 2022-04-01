FinCEN Fines LA Perfume Co. For AML Reporting Lapses

By Al Barbarino (April 1, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles-based Fine Fragrance failed to file required reports on million of dollars worth of sales with the U.S. Treasury Department's financial crimes unit, landing the now-defunct perfume vendor a $275,000 fine on Friday. A&S World Trading Inc., which did business as Fine Fragrance, admitted to willfully violating the Bank Secrecy Act when it failed to file reports on 114 cash transactions worth more than $2.3 million in 2014 and 2015, according to an agreement hashed out with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. The company was among the "nonfinancial" businesses operating under a so-called Geographic Targeting Order that FinCEN had imposed in the Los...

