US Sanctions 5 North Korean Entities Over Missile Support

By Daniel Wilson (April 1, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury hit five North Korean entities with sanctions on Friday after a series of recent "escalatory" missile tests that the department said had clearly violated U.N. Security Council resolutions. The Treasury Department has designated the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Ministry of Rocket Industry and four trading companies that the agency said are owned, controlled or act on behalf of the ministry, following North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile test launches on Feb. 26, March 4 and March 24, according to the department. "The DPRK's provocative ballistic missile tests represent a clear threat to regional and global...

