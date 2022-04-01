SEC's Peirce Blasts Agency's 'Scattershot' Crypto Approach

By Al Barbarino (April 1, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission member Hester Peirce isn't on board with the release of new agency accounting guidance asking certain cryptocurrency companies to make liability disclosures on financial statements, calling it just another of the agency's "scattershot and inefficient" attempts to regulate crypto. The staff accounting bulletin issued Thursday details how companies who safeguard crypto assets must make certain disclosures in the form of liabilities listed on their balance sheets, stating that the memo "adds interpretive guidance for entities to consider when they have obligations to safeguard crypto-assets held for their platform users." Peirce called the bulletin "yet another manifestation...

