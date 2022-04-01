Riker Danzig Absorbs 3-Atty Team For Transactional Practices

By Nick Muscavage (April 1, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP has absorbed the Roseland, New Jersey-based business law boutique Goldman & Kramer PC, which specialized in handling business matters and estate planning for high net worth individuals. Shareholders Bruce E. Goldman and Elliot I. Kramer joined Morristown, New Jersey-based Riker Danzig, along with Amy M. Van Fossen, who joined as an associate, Riker Danzig announced Friday. Hannah G. Goldman, who served as of counsel at Goldman & Kramer, did not come over to Riker Danzig with her former colleagues. Lance Kalik, co-managing partner of Riker Danzig, said Goldman, Kramer and Van Fossen "will fit...

