Mortgage Co. Can't Dodge CFPB's Deceptive Lending Claims

By Charlie Innis (April 1, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A now-shuttered mortgage company must face the bulk of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's allegations it misled customers and allowed unlicensed employees to originate mortgages, according to an order filed Thursday in Connecticut federal court. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny denied 1st Alliance Lending LLC's bid to throw out claims by the CFPB that the company violated the Truth in Lending Act, and deceived prospective borrowers about their eligibility for refinancing. The East Hartford, Connecticut-based company's co-owners — John Christopher DiIorio, Kevin Robert St. Lawrence and Socrates Aramburu — are also on the hook for allegedly engaging in unfair or...

