'Strange' Procedural Issues In RNC Jan. 6 Suit Puzzle Judge

By Khorri Atkinson (April 1, 2022, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday seemed inclined to dismiss the Republican National Committee's bid to block the House select committee investigating last year's deadly U.S. Capitol attack from subpoenaing an RNC software vendor for email campaigns about the 2020 election, but repeatedly emphasized that the case is "in a strange procedural posture." During a 3½-hour motion hearing, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said the U.S. Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause forecloses him from asserting jurisdiction over the case and interfering with a subpoena connected to a congressional investigation. The former President Donald Trump appointee asserted that he cannot "poke around"...

