Ex-Fed. Circ. Chief Says Court Lost Its Way On Obviousness

By Dani Kass (April 1, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has wrongly increased the burden placed on patent owners when trying to prove their patents aren't obvious because factors like commercial success prove otherwise, the court's former chief said Friday. Former Chief Circuit Judge Paul R. Michel filed an amicus brief supporting Zaxcom Inc.'s March rehearing petition, in a case where the court in February upheld the invalidation of the company's wireless audio recording technology patents challenged by Lectrosonics Inc. The retired judge said this is a clear case to establish that the patent owner shouldn't — with narrow exceptions — have to prove their invention is directly...

