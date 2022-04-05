What To Expect From Utah's Comprehensive New Privacy Law

By Kristin Hadgis, Reece Hirsch and Terese Schireson (April 4, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Utah has become the fourth state in the U.S. to pass a comprehensive data privacy law, the Utah Consumer Privacy Act. After passing both houses of Utah's state legislature in February and March — with overwhelming bipartisan support — the UCPA was signed into law by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on March 24. The UCPA shares a number of similarities with the consumer privacy laws in California, Colorado and Virginia, as well as a few key differences, making it the most business-friendly state consumer privacy law yet, and a possible model for future privacy legislation in states with Republican-led legislatures....

