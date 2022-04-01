High Court's PBM Ruling Spurred State Lawmakers To Action

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 1, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- When the nation's highest court upheld an Arkansas law regulating pharmacy benefit managers at the end of 2020, it triggered a wave of state laws clamping down on these businesses, as well as scrutiny from federal lawmakers concerned about antitrust law. PBMs, which act as intermediaries between pharmacies and insurers, are now dealing with a patchwork of new state statutes that began cropping up after the U.S. Supreme Court's December 2020 ruling rejecting a trade group's assertion that Arkansas' law was preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Critics say PBMs profit off a lack of transparency in drug pricing, and that's what...

