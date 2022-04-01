Refrigerant Industry Challenges HFC Cap-And-Trade Rule

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 1, 2022, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Refrigerant manufacturers and trade associations on Friday told the D.C. Circuit that parts of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's rule aimed at phasing down the use of hydrofluorocarbons went way beyond what the law allows and must be struck down. The EPA, under its October final rule, has banned the use of nonrefillable cylinders used to transport HFCs, mandated the use of electronic tracking on HFC containers, and regulated the use of chemical product blends that contain HFCs — provisions that exceed the agency's mandate under the 2020 American Innovation and Manufacturing Act, according to the challengers. Heating, Air Conditioning &...

