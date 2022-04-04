Chubb Unit Dodges Coverage Of Energy Co.'s $21M Deal Row

By Hope Patti (April 4, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit has no duty to defend an energy company in an underlying suit accusing it of holding $21 million from an invalid transaction, a Texas federal judge ruled, saying the company's claim for coverage was made before the policy commenced. U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen granted summary judgment to Federal Insurance Co. on Friday, finding Drawbridge Energy US Ventures LLC, Drawbridge Energy Operation & Management LLC, Orient FRC (US) LLC and Drawbridge executive Michael Keener were not owed coverage based on their policy's related claims provision for wrongful acts. The wrongful act alleged in a shareholder's letter to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS