​​​​​​​PureWick Wins $28M Jury Verdict In Catheter Patent Suit

By Lauren Berg (April 1, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal jury awarded Becton Dickinson's PureWick Corp. more than $28 million in damages and compensation on Friday in its lawsuit accusing Stryker Corp.'s Sage Products LLC of selling female external catheters that rip off a line of catheters PureWick sells. The jury determined that Sage infringed all of PureWick's claims for the three patents-at-issue, rejecting Sage's argument that it didn't infringe the patents and that the patents should never have been issued, according to the redacted verdict form. The jury also determined that PureWick is entitled to $26.2 million in lost profits as a result of the infringement, as...

