Chancery Suit Over Hacked Payout In $130M Merger To Go On

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 1, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of an education company who sued in Delaware Chancery Court for a payout they never received from a $130 million merger because hackers stole it may proceed with their lawsuit against the merger target and its buyer, but the payment agent is off the hook, a vice chancellor ruled. In an opinion Friday, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III granted the payment agent's motion to dismiss but denied the joint motion to dismiss claims against the two merger parties, Tassel Parent Inc. and Graduation Alliance Inc. "It is true that the plaintiffs' contractual complaint against the buyer is muddled and turbid," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS