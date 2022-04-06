Rulings, FDA Guidance May Help Food Cos. In Protein Suits

By Claudia Vetesi, Nicole Ozeran and Lena Gankin (April 6, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Since spring 2020, food manufacturers have been hit with a wave of protein-labeling lawsuits all making the same core allegation: that their products' front-label protein content statements violate U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, and mislead consumers, by overstating the amount of protein in the food products. While the plaintiffs admit that the FDA regulations are explicitly applicable to back-label claims, they allege that these same regulations do not apply to the same statements being made on front labels. The defendants argue otherwise, claiming that the plaintiffs' proffered theory would result in the illogical result of having different protein statements on...

