Don't Give States Jurisdiction In Indian Country, Group Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 4, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The National Congress of American Indians threw its support behind Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta and the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals' decision in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that expanding state jurisdiction over crimes against Indians would undermine federal law and public safety in tribal territory. In an amicus brief filed on Friday, the NCAI, the country's largest representative American Indian and Alaska Native organization, said it had a pertinent interest in the case, contending that allowing state jurisdiction in tribal territory over crimes committed by non-Native Americans against Native people would "sabotage" Native Americans' safety. "History shows that expansion of state...

