'Let's Go Brandon' Coin Makers Sued Over Failed Sponsorship

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 4, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- An investor has sued the creators of a "meme coin" digital asset, claiming the company manipulated investors by touting a NASCAR sponsorship that never fully materialized and seeking out promotion from politically conservative public figures. In his suit filed Friday in Orlando federal court, Missouri resident Eric De Ford claimed that a company doing business as LGBcoin.io devised a ploy to profit off of a phrase that went viral in October 2021 as NASCAR driver Brandon Brown gave a TV interview after winning a race. During the interview, De Ford said, the reporter interviewing Brown suggested that a nearby chanting crowd...

