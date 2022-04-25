Law360 (April 25, 2022, 11:32 AM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2022 Compliance Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2022 Compliance Editorial Advisory Board are: Brian Benjet, DLA Piper Brian Benjet is the global co-chair of DLA Piper's compliance practice. He is an accomplished business lawyer and litigator with more than 25 years of experience, including substantial in-house experience in health care, insurance and telecommunications. Jon Drimmer, Paul Hastings LLP Jonathan Drimmer is a partner at Paul Hastings. His practice focuses on anti-corruption...

