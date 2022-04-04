PwC Warns Over 'Strained Middle' Of UK Pensions Market

By Martin Croucher (April 4, 2022, 12:58 PM BST) -- Many midsized retirement savings plans are still struggling with massive shortfalls in funding, a consultancy warned on Monday, even though the sector is benefiting from lower bond prices. PricewaterhouseCoopers said that Britain's 5,000 defined benefit pension schemes recorded a funding surplus of £260 billion ($341 billion) at the end of March, compared with a £270 billion deficit in July 2020 after months of a government-ordered lockdown. But the Big Four professional services firm added that there was a "variation in funding levels according to size of scheme." The company said that 3,000 schemes have a funding surplus, but approximately 2,000 more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS