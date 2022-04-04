Gambling Operator Gets Restructure OK After COVID Woes

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 4, 2022, 1:41 PM BST) -- German gambling company Safari won permission from a London court on Monday to take a restructuring plan to its creditors, after struggling to repay a €350 million ($385 million) debt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Judge Adam Johnson ruled at the High Court that Safari Holding Verwaltungs GmbH, which runs a chain of arcades and casinos in Germany and the Netherlands, can take a sweeping plan to restructure its debts to creditors for approval. Safari Holding fell into financial trouble when a combination of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and tough new regulations on gambling in Germany left it unable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS