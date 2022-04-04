Brazil Dam Disaster Victims Fight To Revive £5B UK Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (April 4, 2022, 4:02 PM BST) -- Counsel representing victims of a dam disaster in Brazil told an appeals court on Monday that thousands of people should not be denied access to justice because of a perceived difficulty in managing the £5 billion ($6.6 billion) lawsuit. Lawyers want to revive a massive group action claim in England against a mining giant on behalf of 200,000 Brazilians after a dam burst in which 19 people died. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Lawyers are seeking to resurrect a vast group action claim against mining giant BHP brought on behalf of 200,000 Brazilians after a major environmental disaster in which 19 people died....

