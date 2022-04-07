Awaiting Guidance On Calif. Peace Officer Bias Screenings

By Geoffrey Sheldon and Paul Knothe (April 7, 2022, 2:42 PM EDT) -- California's A.B. 846, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 30, 2020, added a requirement to the preemployment process for peace officers, mandating that they be screened for bias on the grounds of race or ethnicity, gender, nationality, religion, disability or sexual orientation, effective Jan. 1, 2021. The bill also required that by Jan. 1, 2022, the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, issue regulations to provide materials for performing these screenings. Although POST published proposed regulations in September 2021, it was unable to issue final regulations by the statutory deadline, and there are currently no regulations in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS