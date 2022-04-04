Wachtell, King & Spalding Shape $1.1B Coffee Co. SPAC Deal

By Benjamin Horney (April 4, 2022, 9:44 AM EDT) -- Arkansas-based coffee importer Westrock Coffee will go public at a nearly $1.1 billion valuation by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, the companies said Monday, in an agreement built by respective legal advisers Wachtell and King & Spalding. The transaction calls for Little Rock, Arkansas-headquartered Westrock Coffee Holdings LLC to be combined with Riverview Acquisition Corp. at a valuation of $1.086 billion, according to a statement. The resulting business will be called Westrock Coffee Co. and is expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "WEST." The deal is meant to enable Westrock to further its global expansion...

