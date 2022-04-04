Latham, Wilson Sonsini Rep AMD's $1.9B Data Center Biz Buy

By McCord Pagan (April 4, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Guided by Latham & Watkins LLP, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. said Monday it's expanding its data center capabilities with the $1.9 billion purchase of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC-led Pensando Systems. In a joint statement, AMD said the deal for Pensando gives it a business that provides services such as networking, security and storage for major clients including Goldman Sachs, IBM Cloud and Microsoft Azure. "To build a leading-edge data center with the best performance, security, flexibility and lowest total cost of ownership requires a wide range of compute engines," AMD chair and CEO Lisa Su said in the statement....

