Paul Weiss-Led Apollo Nabs $4.6B For 2nd Hybrid Value Fund

By Benjamin Horney (April 4, 2022, 10:03 AM EDT) -- Apollo Global Management, advised by Paul Weiss, said Monday it has closed its second hybrid value fund, which invests between the private equity and credit worlds, after amassing $4.6 billion from limited partners. The fund, called Apollo Hybrid Value Fund II, secured capital commitments from both new and existing LPs, with an investor base comprising insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, endowments and others, according to a statement. The fund will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, which closed in 2019 with $3.3 billion in tow, by providing "flexible equity and debt capital solutions to companies." Rob Ruberton, a...

