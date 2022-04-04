Oil Co. Gets OK To Ask Creditors For $120M Lifeline

By Christopher Crosby (April 4, 2022, 3:19 PM BST) -- A London court gave an oil explorer permission on Monday to ask its creditors to borrow another $120 million in emergency funding to stay afloat and upgrade its fleet of drilling vessels in time to start a job for Petrobras. Petroserv Marine Inc. can convene a series of creditor meetings with its lenders to seek permission to borrow the money in time to finance work for the Brazilian state-owned oil company. The offshore driller wants to overhaul two deep-water drilling ships by the end of the year, High Court Judge Marcus Smith ruled. Petroserv, which already owes its lenders almost $1...

