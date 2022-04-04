Lionbridge Insurer Faces Wary 1st Circ. In Trade Secrets Row

By Brian Dowling (April 4, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A pair of First Circuit judges on Monday suggested that Lionbridge Technology Inc.'s insurer can't renege on its duty to defend the translation services company after it previously agreed that the underlying trade secrets suit was covered by its policy. An insurer of a translation services company cannot go back on its duty to defend after it previously agreed that the underlying trade secrets suit was covered by its policy, a pair of First Circuit judges suggested Monday. (iStock Photo) U.S. Appeals Court Judge Bruce M. Selya pointed to a reservation of rights letter that Valley Forge Insurance Co. issued to...

