Law360 (April 5, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2022 Delaware Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2022 Delaware Editorial Advisory Board are: Thad Bracegirdle, Bayard PA Thad J. Bracegirdle is a director in the litigation group at Bayard PA in Wilmington, Delaware. His practice focuses on representing and advising Delaware corporations, LLCs and other business entities, as well as their directors, managers and stakeholders, in disputes concerning fiduciary duties, corporate governance and other complex business issues. Matthew Denn, DLA Piper...

