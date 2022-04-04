Buy Now, Pay Later Startup Mondu Hires Klarna Atty As CLO

By McCord Pagan (April 4, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Business-to-business buy now, pay later startup Mondu said Monday it hired a new chief legal officer and general counsel from fellow fintech company Klarna. Miyu Lee will lead six-month-old Mondu's legal and compliance teams as it seeks to help simplify the financial lives of small to medium-sized businesses, the German company said in a statement. "I am super excited to help the business innovate [business-to-business] payments by building one of the most dynamic and modern legal and compliance teams to match Mondu's ambitious plans," Lee said in the statement. "Mondu has already grown phenomenally over the past six months, and we'll...

