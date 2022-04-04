Lack Of Focus Trips Up Museum Of Selfies' Trademark Suit

By Nathan Hale (April 4, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has tossed a trademark infringement suit that Museum of Selfies Inc. filed against a rival outfit, finding the complaint was a "shotgun pleading" that failed to clearly allege claims against the individual defendants in a way that the court could grant any relief. In an order entered Sunday, Miami-based U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom agreed with Selfie Museum LLC, Miami Selfie LLC and several individual defendants that the Jan. 19 complaint fits the definition of an impermissible "shotgun pleading" because it incorporates all of its allegations into each count without specifying which ones apply to which defendants....

