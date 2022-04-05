Walmart Hit With $30M Suit Over Abandoned Disinfectant

By Jonathan Capriel (April 5, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. shipped and abandoned millions of units of an unsellable disinfectant product to two warehouses leaving the storage companies to deal with disposing of the merchandise, according to a $29.6 million lawsuit filed in California federal court. The retail giant and a health care product supplier who originally sold the disinfectant, ERlifescience, found themselves in a real pickle when they realized in February 2021 that the 3 million units of "Disinfex" now sitting in Walmart distribution centers were not registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and therefore could not be legally sold, according to the suit filed Friday by...

