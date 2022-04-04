Supreme Court Won't Hear Challenges To Mandatory Bars

By Jessica Corso (April 4, 2022, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down the opportunity to consider three cases challenging the mandatory bars of Oklahoma, Texas and Michigan, leaving intact lower court rulings that allow the organizations to charge membership dues. The justices denied review in the three cases Monday without further comment, as is typical. "We are pleased the court continues to recognize the longstanding precedent that supports the mandatory bar structure," Sylvia Borunda Firth, president of the State Bar of Texas, said in a statement following the Supreme Court's decision. "Thirty other states and the District of Columbia use a mandatory bar structure because...

