Paul Weiss Taps Kirkland Ranks Again For Ex-SEC Funds Atty

By Emily Lever (April 4, 2022, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP has grabbed a second recruit from Kirkland & Ellis LLP in as many weeks, announcing Monday that it had hired a private funds partner who was previously an attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Aaron J. Schlaphoff, who worked on regulations governing the asset management industry for the SEC before moving to Kirkland Ellis in 2016, will be based in New York. "Aaron joins our firm at a time when our fund formation and advisory practice is growing at a breakneck pace, and the need for his sophisticated regulatory counsel has never...

