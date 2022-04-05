High Court Passes On $4M Water Pollution Suit

By Isaac Monterose (April 5, 2022, 1:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a review petition on Monday from a California clay company that wanted the high court to review a Ninth Circuit ruling that vacated a $3.7 million judgment against the company but didn't completely toss a water pollution suit. In its writ of certiorari filed in January, Corona Clay Co. argued that the Ninth Circuit erred in its ruling that environmental groups including Orange County Coastkeeper had standing to pursue allegations that the company polluted California's Temescal Creek with discharges from a clay plant. The Ninth Circuit ultimately vacated Orange County Coastkeeper's trial win against Corona Clay,...

