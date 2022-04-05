Noteholders Preview Dispute In Ruby Pipeline Ch. 11 Case

By Vince Sullivan (April 4, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A group of senior unsecured noteholders of bankrupt gas pipeline owner Ruby Pipeline LLC told a Delaware judge Monday that the Chapter 11 case was filed by the debtor and its equity sponsors to exert leverage over the noteholders in repayment negotiations. During Ruby Pipeline's virtual first-day hearing, Damian S. Schaible of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP— representing an ad hoc group of holders with 71% of the $475 million in senior unsecured notes — said the noteholders are the company's only third-party creditors and should have their claims paid in full. "Why is the debtor not proceeding with a simple plan...

