Gibson Dunn, Davis Polk Steer LNG Firm's $360M IPO Launch

By Tom Zanki (April 4, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Liquefied natural gas company Excelerate Energy Inc. set a price range Monday for an estimated $360 million initial public offering, advised by Gibson Dunn and underwriters counsel Davis Polk, hoping to energize a cold IPO market. Excelerate told regulators that it plans to offer 16 million shares priced between $21 and $24, raising $360 million at midpoint. The IPO is set to price during the week of April 11. The company operates floating terminals that store and gasify liquefied natural gas, helping to import natural gas products to businesses worldwide. Liquefied natural gas refers to gas that has been cooled to...

