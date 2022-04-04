Ex-PNC Financial Advisers Can't Revive Age Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (April 4, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A pair of financial advisers accusing PNC of trying to force them to retire cannot revive their suit, a New Jersey state appeals court ruled Monday, saying they have not demonstrated that they were held to different standards because of their age. The three-judge Appellate Division panel said a lower court was correct in granting summary judgment in favor of PNC Investments LLC in February 2021 because Jane Rocks and Stephen Pollock did not show that a supervisor's weekly appointment requirements constituted age discrimination. "The record clearly shows that plaintiffs did not suffer a constructive discharge as FAs at PNC Investments,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS